Gang smuggling opium via postal services busted

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, February 4

Nawanshahr police claim to have busted a gang of smugglers with an international supply network through postal services by arresting one of the gang members.

SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said on February 1, Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh of the Sadar police station had received a tip-off about Bhupinder Singh of Bainsa village supplying opium in foreign countries through postal services with the help of Barjinder Kumar of Ladhana Ucha village of Banga, who works at the Postal Department in Nawanshahr.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused. Upon further investigation, the police arrested Barjinder on February 1. He disclosed that he had sent two parcels, containing 450 grams of opium each, through postal service from the Kahma post office to Canada and Italy at the behest of Bhupinder, who had deposited Rs 60,000 in his bank account for that.

Following the disclosure, the Nawanshahr police got both the parcels seized through the Customs Department, IGI Airport in New Delhi. Barjinder is currently in four-day police remand. Raids to nab Bhupinder are on. Notably, Bhupinder has three cases registered against him for various offences. He has been convicted in one of the two cases, and has been out on bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.