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Home / Jalandhar / Gangster arrested by Jalandhar police after encounter

Gangster arrested by Jalandhar police after encounter

He is also an accused in firing at the Sudhir Sweet Shop at Phagwara

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:17 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, along with officials, inspects the encounter site in Jalandhar on Sunday. A Tribune Photo
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A gangster having links with the Joga Pholariwal and Sonu Khatri Gangs was arrested by the Jalandhar police after an encounter on Sunday.

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The gangster, Kulwant Singh, alias Gopa, who had been absconding in previous cases, was arrested by the CIA staff, Jalandhar, led by its in-charge Suraj Kumar. The police recovered two pistols and four rounds from his possession. Kulwant Singh is also an accused in firing at the Sudhir Sweet Shop in Phagwara regarding which a case was registered by the police. The police said Gopa fired at the sweet shop on directions of Joga Pholariwal.

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Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said the CIA staff, led by its in-charge Suraj Kumar arrested Kulwant Singh, alias Gopa, a resident of Atal Majra village, Nawanshahr, when he fired on a police party today.

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The police said Gopa had close links Joga Pholariwal and Sonu Khatri Gangs and was touch with other gangsters sitting abroad. Wanted in various other cases, Gopa today fired at a police party with an attempt to kill officials. In retaliation, the police opened fire at Gopa during which he was injured on his left leg. Gopa was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar for treatment. A case was registered against him at the Jalandhar Sadar police station.

The police said there were 18 previous cases registered against Gopa. Total recoveries made from him today include, two pistols (.30 and .32 bore), four live rounds and three shells and a black Splendour motorbike (bearing registration number PB32AD9188).

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