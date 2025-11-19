DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Gangster held in Kapurthala, arms recovered

Gangster held in Kapurthala, arms recovered

He was a member of the Jagga Fukiwal extortion gang which was active around Sultanpur Lodhi

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:41 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation
Advertisement

Punjab Police on Wednesday said it had arrested a man who was part of an extortion gang in Kapurthala district and recovered four pistols from his possession.

Advertisement

Amandeep, who was a member of the Jagga Fukiwal extortion gang which was active around Sultanpur Lodhi, was instrumental in supplying weapons to local gangs to carry out firing and extortion activities, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Advertisement

Police said it recovered four pistols from Amandeep.

Advertisement

Amandeep, who is a resident of Kapurthala, allegedly supplied two pistols to his associate Lovepreet, who has also been arrested.

From Lovepreet’s possession, police recovered one .32 bore country-made pistol, one .315 bore country-made pistol, and two live rounds.

Advertisement

Further interrogation led to the recovery of three more country-made pistols, police said.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station in Kapurthala.

Further investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages and dismantle the entire illegal arms network, he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts