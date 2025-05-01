Gangster injured in police encounter at Maqsudan

A gangster was injured in an encounter with the Jalandhar Rural Police this morning in Maqsudan.

Gangster Sajan Nahar, who has 20 cases of serious offences registered against him, fired at police personnel when the police stopped him at a naka this morning. The police party fired retaliatory shots at him in response, during which he sustained an injury.

Heavy police force was rushed to the Maqsudan area near Suranassi this morning after the encounter, led by SSP Detective Sarabjit Rai, DSP Detective Inderjit Saini, Karatarpur DSP Surinder Pal, CIA Staff in-charge Pushp Bali among others after the gangster fired at the police.

SSP Rural Jalandhar, Harvinder Singh Virk, said, "At a naka at the Sarai Amantkhan this morning, a man was asked to stop by the police. Instead, he fired at them and sped away on his bike. All the control rooms were alerted by then and a team of officers and personnel led the chase to gherao and apprehend the accused. In the subsequent chase by the police near Sura village, the accused fired two more shots at the police personnel. He was eventually caught and was injured in his left leg in retaliatory fire from the police."

The SSP informed that Nahar hails from Amritsar and had 20 previous cases in heinous crimes, including dacoity and murder. Three pistols were recovered from him today — a Beretta pistol, a .32 bore pistol and another pistol along with live cartridges. Police said he was currently under treatment at a hospital and an investigation had been started.