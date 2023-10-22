Gangster lands in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

The CIA Staff of the city police today arrested a notorious gangster, Raj Kumar, alias Raja Pahadia, who was reportedly in the city with a criminal intention. The police seized a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

According to information, a police party, led by CIA staff in-charge Harinder Singh, was present at the Mata Rani Chowk. They got a tip-off that gangster Raja Pahadia, who had earlier committed several robberies in the district and nearby areas, is present near Model House.

“Acting on it, the police party laid a trap and arrested Raja Pahadia near Mata Rani Chowk. The police also recovered an illegal pistol from his possession,” police officials said.

They said Pahadia was associated with the Bhana gang and had nearly 10 FIRs registered against him under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act in New Delhi Jalandhar and Amritsar.

“A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against him at Bhargo Camp police station. He will be taken on remand for further investigation,” the CIA in-charge said.