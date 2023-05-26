Gangster nabbed during search op

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar, Mukhvinder Singh today said that under the drive started against thefts and snatching, a gangster was arrested by the Jalandhar rural police on Wednesday. The SSP said a special team of the Maqsudan police and CIA staff, during a joint search operation, nabbed gangster Shashi Kant from the Jagatpura area of Phillaur.

Gangster Shashikant alias Shashi, a resident of Panj Dheran, Jagatpura in Phillaur, was nabbed following a tip-off. While he tried to escape by pointing his pistol at the police force, the cops surrounded him and nabbed him. An illegal .32 bore pistol, along with two live rounds (7.65 mm) were seized from his possession. A case under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him.

Shashi Kant had caused terror among the residents of Phillaur. He had four previous cases of brawls and fights and drug peddling in the area registered against him. Shashi Kant was out on bail when the police nabbed him this time. The SSP said the arrest also prevented a gang-war in the area.

The SSP said the accused will be presented in court and his remand would be obtained by the police.

The previous cases lodged against him include those under the Arms Act and NDPS Act at the Phillaur and Kapurthala police stations in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Gang war prevented