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Home / Jalandhar / Gangster shot in leg during encounter with Jalandhar police near Nakhan Wala Bagh

Gangster shot in leg during encounter with Jalandhar police near Nakhan Wala Bagh

The accused, Sham Das, a native of Bihar who was residing in Mohalla Guru Diwan Nagar, Garha, had been arrested on July 4 for possessing 1 kg cannabis (ganja)

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:54 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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A gangster was shot in the leg by the Jalandhar City police during an encounter near Nakhan Wala Bagh on Tuesday. The bullet hit the shin of his left leg. He was later overpowered and admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

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The accused, Sham Das, a native of Bihar who was residing in Mohalla Guru Diwan Nagar, Garha, had been arrested on July 4 for possessing 1 kg cannabis (ganja). An FIR under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Division No. 7.

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During interrogation, Sham Das disclosed that on November 11 last year, he had fired a gunshot during a fight at Garha. During investigation, it was found that an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the incident under Sections 109 and 34 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Division No. 7, Jalandhar. Sham Das was arrested in that case as well, and a two-day police remand was obtained from the court.

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On Tuesday, to recover the weapon used by the accused, SHO Ravinder Kumar, along with a police team, took Sham Das to the area near Nakhan Wala Bagh where he had reportedly concealed the weapon. During the recovery proceedings, while producing the weapon, the accused tried to deceive the police party and fired at them with the recovered weapon. In response, ASI Satinder Kumar fired from his official pistol to protect the police party. The accused was overpowered, found in possession of the illegal weapon, and admitted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

ADCP City-2 Rakesh Kumar Yadav and ACP Model Town Manmohan Singh also reached the spot for investigation.

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