Gangsters make fake claims over blast that did not take place at police station

A new wave of fake claims on social media in Punjab is becoming a persistent problem for the police administration. This latest hoax involves gangsters falsely claiming responsibility for a bombing at the Talwara police station, located in Hoshiarpur, despite no explosion taking place.

The bizarre incident unfolded when three gangsters, who appear to be sitting far away from Punjab, learned about a bomb blast in a police station in Naugaon, Kashmir, which killed several people.

Mistaking the location, they issued a letter claiming responsibility for a blast at the Talwara police station, which they threatened to continue carrying out. The gangsters also warned the Punjab Police that future attacks would involve AK-47s and rocket launchers instead of pistols and that they would target individuals assigned by Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda.

The viral post sparked panic in the district, prompting an immediate response from the police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Malik convened an emergency meeting with senior officers, including DSP Dasuha Balwinder Singh Jodha, SP (D) Parminder Singh, DSP (D) Puneet Sharma and station in-charge Satpal Singh Jalota. A team of officers was dispatched to Talwara police station for a thorough inspection.

An anti-sabotage bomb squad was called in to search every room, roof, water tank and courtyard. After a detailed investigation, it was confirmed that no explosion had occurred, and the gangsters’ claim was dismissed as completely fabricated.

DSP Balwinder Singh Jodha explained that a web channel had falsely linked the Kashmir incident to the hoax, leading the gangsters to make the false claim. The cyber cell has been instructed to trace the source of the post, and a thorough investigation is now underway.

Police have also begun reviewing CCTV footage from key roads surrounding the Talwara police station, including Talwara-Hajipur, Talwara-Daulatpur, Talwara-Sansarpur Terrace, and Shah Canal Headworks. The hoax threat was made in the names of three gangsters—Manu Agwan, Maninder Billa and Gopi Nawanshaharia—who are believed to be associates of terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

In response to the false claim, security at the Talwara police station has been strengthened. Green mesh fencing has been installed on the outer walls of the station, raising the height to prevent anyone from peeking inside or throwing objects. Twenty-four-hour checkpoints have been established in the area, and additional CCTV surveillance is now in place. Police personnel are on continuous duty at the station.

SSP Sandeep Malik has issued instructions for all police stations in the district to remain on high alert. The administration assures that, despite the false claims, the Punjab Police is fully prepared to respond to any emergency.