Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

  • Jalandhar
Local Aam Aadmi Party leaders under scanner for ‘promoting mafia’

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, October 18

The city police today arrested two gangsters — Pancham Noor Singh and Himanshu Mata — from Mumbai in connection with an attempt to murder case registered five days ago.

Duo on transit remand: Cop

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal confirmed the arrest of the two gangsters — Pancham Noor Singh and Himanshu Mata. He said they were being brought back to Jalandhar and were on transit remand.

As the details of the case are emerging layer after layer, it has started exposing the unholy nexus of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders with gangsters, liquor mafia and bookies.

While the case against the gangsters was lodged on October 13, the murderous attack on Gopal Krishan Shingari took place on the intervening night of October 9 and 10. The AAP leaders had used their might to keep the matter under wraps for four days till the victim managed to approach the police.

It has come to be known that Pancham and Himanshu were consuming liquor at the flat of AAP worker Mukesh Sethi on the Cool Road. They called up Shingari late night asking him to get some items from the market. As Shingari, who was known to the trio through his friends owning liquor business, reached Sethi’s flat, they coaxed him to take liquor with him. However, he refused. In a fit of rage, they first attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon and then tried to scare him by firing two shots that whisked past his ears.

As Shingari started bleeding profusely, they even changed his clothes, washed his injuries and took him around the city in their car. They finally dropped him at an unknown location. Owing to deep injuries, Shingari had to be admitted to a private hospital. Since Sethi was involved in the case, several AAP leaders in Jalandhar whom Sethi, a bookie, had been financing put pressure on Shingari not to make any disclosure to the police.

Finally, Shingari made up his mind and got the case lodged. Senior police officials called up Sethi to their office with some excuse and arrested him too. Ever since Sethi got arrested, several local AAP leaders are learnt to have called up the top police brass to observe laxity in his case. They even tried to get a compromise done between Shingari and Sethi, but it did not work. Getting backing in the case from the state leadership, cops, led by ADCP Aditya, kept on working on the case and finally managed to arrest Pancham and Mata.

Sethi, it is learnt, was aspiring to contest councillor elections and be chosen as the Mayor, but his designs got exposed far too soon. A case of betting was also registered against him in 2019, a senior police official confirmed. Pancham and Mata have a criminal background.

