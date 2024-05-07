Garbage dump removed to pave way for parking space

Jalandhar, May 6
In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion, the Commissionerate Police have spearheaded an initiative aimed at enhancing traffic management in the city.
Under the leadership of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Sharma, a high-level meeting was convened today at the CP office, bringing together senior officials from the Municipal Corporation. The collaborative effort seeks to address the longstanding issue of traffic snarls in key areas of the city.
One of the pivotal outcomes of the meeting was the introduction of a new parking system designed to alleviate congestion. Concerted efforts between the Commissionerate Police and the MC have led to the clearance of accumulated garbage at Sudama Market, paving the way for the establishment of designated parking spaces for market visitors.
The approach aims to streamline vehicular movement and enhance accessibility for commuters. Additionally, direct engagement sessions were conducted with street vendors, including those at Sudama Market Street, to apprise them of the new parking arrangements.
