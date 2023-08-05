Garbage dumping site to be identified soon, says minister

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 4

Punjab Local Government Minister Balkar Singh on Friday said the problem of lifting and dumping of garbage in the city would be sorted out soon.

After taking salute from police personnel during guard of honour at the District administrative Complex, he said the government would earmark a suitable chunk of land for dump site of city’s garbage. He said that primary discussions in this regard were held with officials concerned so that appropriate decision in larger public interest could be taken in time to come. “The issue will be discussed with all stakeholders within period of short span of time to identify appropriate land for construction of garbage dump,” he added.

The minister while interacting with the mediapersons said besides Kapurthala other cities would also get cleanliness as steps were also being taken in this regard. He said their solid waste management system will put in place in all cities to make these more clean, green, beautiful and pollution free. The minister also said that within next couple of days he would chair a meeting of officials at Kapurthala to finalise the plans under consideration.

#Kapurthala