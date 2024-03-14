Garbage piles up on Jalandhar roads

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

The condition of the city is worsening with each passing day as waste lifting has been completely stopped for the past three days.

Notably, contractors have announced that they would not lift waste till they get their payments and work orders.

Piles of garbage can be spotted at various roads across the city. As per information, the MC Commissioner has constituted a committee that will check the pending bills and the amount to be paid to the contractors. The decision will be taken before March 25.

