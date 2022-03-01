Garbage piles up, raises stink

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Residents are forced to live amid filth as heaps of garbage has been piled up in the Central Town area. They have brought the issue in front of the Municipal Corporation several times, but to no avail. Mohalla residents Sunil Madan, Dinesh Kumar, Vishal Khurana, Surinderpal Madan, Daljit Singh, Jyoti, Pooja Khurana, Sonia Khurana, Sarabjit Singh, Manmohan Singh, Amarjit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Kirti Madan said people throw garbage at vacant plots, raising a big stink in the area. They said though they uploaded a complaint on the Swachhata App, nothing has been done so far. Despite repeated attempts, no official of the civil administration could be contacted. OC

Three booked for demanding dowry

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked three persons, including a mother-son duo, for dowry harassment. Investigating Officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Gurdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Phul Ghudu village, his mother Kulwindar Kaur and Kuljit Singh, a resident of Meinwal Arayin village. Buta Singh, a resident of Malsian village, complained to the police that the accused harassed his daughter, Ramandeep Kaur, for dowry even since her marriage with Lovepreet and even snatched her passport and ID card. A case has been registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Theft at village PSPCL office

Phagwara: Valuables, including power material, worth Rs 4.5 lakh were reportedly stolen from the office of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) at Rihana Jattan village in the Phagwara subdivision on Sunday night. PSPCL SDO Amarjit informed the police that the locks of the office were found broken and goods were missing. A case has been registered. OC

Bridge collapses near Kangnniwal

Nurmahal: A portion of an old bridge over a rivulet on the Nurmahal-Jalandhar road near Kangnniwal village collapsed a few days ago. Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have urged the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, to shut the road for vehicular movement from February 28 to March 6. The official communiqué read that the SHO Jamsher, sadar police station, visited the spot and owing to the bad condition of the bridge, permission should be granted for repair work. OC

Two booked for stealing bike

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal city police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating Officer (IO) Bawa Singh said the accused have been identified as Anmol Tirath and Mandip of Billi Chaharami village in Shahkot. Jarnail Singh, a resident of Sanghe Jagir village, complained to the police that the accused stole his motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08-CD -2574. A case has been registered against the accused.