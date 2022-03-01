In Brief

Garbage piles up, raises stink

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Residents are forced to live amid filth as heaps of garbage has been piled up in the Central Town area. They have brought the issue in front of the Municipal Corporation several times, but to no avail. Mohalla residents Sunil Madan, Dinesh Kumar, Vishal Khurana, Surinderpal Madan, Daljit Singh, Jyoti, Pooja Khurana, Sonia Khurana, Sarabjit Singh, Manmohan Singh, Amarjit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Kirti Madan said people throw garbage at vacant plots, raising a big stink in the area. They said though they uploaded a complaint on the Swachhata App, nothing has been done so far. Despite repeated attempts, no official of the civil administration could be contacted. OC

Three booked for demanding dowry

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked three persons, including a mother-son duo, for dowry harassment. Investigating Officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Gurdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Phul Ghudu village, his mother Kulwindar Kaur and Kuljit Singh, a resident of Meinwal Arayin village. Buta Singh, a resident of Malsian village, complained to the police that the accused harassed his daughter, Ramandeep Kaur, for dowry even since her marriage with Lovepreet and even snatched her passport and ID card. A case has been registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Theft at village PSPCL office

Phagwara: Valuables, including power material, worth Rs 4.5 lakh were reportedly stolen from the office of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) at Rihana Jattan village in the Phagwara subdivision on Sunday night. PSPCL SDO Amarjit informed the police that the locks of the office were found broken and goods were missing. A case has been registered. OC

Bridge collapses near Kangnniwal

Nurmahal: A portion of an old bridge over a rivulet on the Nurmahal-Jalandhar road near Kangnniwal village collapsed a few days ago. Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have urged the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, to shut the road for vehicular movement from February 28 to March 6. The official communiqué read that the SHO Jamsher, sadar police station, visited the spot and owing to the bad condition of the bridge, permission should be granted for repair work. OC

Two booked for stealing bike

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal city police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating Officer (IO) Bawa Singh said the accused have been identified as Anmol Tirath and Mandip of Billi Chaharami village in Shahkot. Jarnail Singh, a resident of Sanghe Jagir village, complained to the police that the accused stole his motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08-CD -2574. A case has been registered against the accused.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

2
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

3
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

5
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

6
Nation

What makes Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

7
Nation

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

8
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar's 'problem', says Rhea Chakraborty, posts unseen pictures from their wedding

9
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

10
Entertainment

Now, Katrina Kaif in Kangana Ranaut's firing line, 'Lock Upp' host tells Raveena Tandon nobody can perform on 'tip tip barsa paani' like her; 'perfect art of slapping with words', comes the reply

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine

4 ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'

700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...

Cities

View All

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

A budding boxer from Chohan village making great strides

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Left seeks safe repatriation of students stranded in Ukraine

Grocery store found selling expired food products in Hoshiarpur raid

Busy Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

No fresh case in Patiala district after 2 months

Hotels get notices for not following fire safety norms

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University

Students present skit to protect environment