Garbage, stray cattle raise sanitation concerns in Hajipur

Scattered garbage along the roadside in Hajipur town on the busy Talwara-Mukerian via Hajipur route has raised questions over the effectiveness of the local sanitation system. Waste can be seen at several points along the main road, affecting the town’s appearance and causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists.

The accumulation of waste has also become a potential health concern, particularly for residents living near the dumping spots. Apart from the foul smell, the garbage attracts stray cattle, which frequently gather around the roadside waste. Their presence on and along the carriageway poses an additional risk to motorists, particularly at night.

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The problem of stray cattle is not confined to the garbage dumping points. Cows and other animals are often seen sitting or moving on roads in and around Hajipur, forcing motorists to slow down or suddenly change direction. The risk is particularly high on busy stretches and during periods of poor visibility.

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The condition of the road also highlights the need for a coordinated approach to sanitation and stray-animal management. Merely lifting scattered garbage from time to time may not address the problem unless regular door-to-door collection, proper waste disposal and monitoring of vulnerable dumping points are ensured.

The issue assumes significance in view of various government schemes aimed at improving sanitation and waste management at village and block levels. Despite the availability of such programmes and infrastructure at several places, the continued presence of open garbage at prominent locations indicates the need for better implementation and monitoring at the local level.

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Residents and commuters have called for the immediate removal of scattered garbage, regular cleaning of roadside stretches and measures to prevent repeated dumping. They have also sought a permanent arrangement for managing stray cattle so that animals do not pose a danger to road users.

Former Hoshiarpur Zila Parishad member and senior Congress leader Sumit Dadwal, while pointing to the scattered garbage along the roadside, said the condition was contrary to claims of a clean and developed Punjab. He urged the local administration and concerned departments to ensure regular sanitation, scientific waste management and effective measures to keep stray cattle away from roads. He said the matter concerned not only cleanliness but also public health and road safety and required immediate attention.