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Home / Jalandhar / Garbage strewn on Partap Bagh road irks Jalandhar residents

Garbage strewn on Partap Bagh road irks Jalandhar residents

Waste lifting has stopped as Safai Karamcharis of the Municipal Corporation are on strike for the last two days

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:47 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Garbage piled up on a road in the Partap Bagh area of Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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As Safai Karamcharis of the Municipal Corporation (MC) are on strike for the last two days, garbage is lying strewn on city roads.

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The worst affected are the areas of Partap Bagh and Fish Market where instead of dumping waste at designated sites, an attempt has been made to spread it on the road, inconveniencing public and prompting civic body officials for initiating talks with protesters.

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Waste has not been lifted from any main sites including BMC Chowk, Jyoti Chowk, Vikaspuri and other areas in the city.

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Safai Karamcharis led by their union general secretary Sunny Sahota have been demanding that the record of 10 “ghost” helpers deployed with drivers of automated waste vehicles be made public. They have been alleging that there are no such helpers deployed and their salaries are being siphoned off. They have reportedly also threatened to gherao the office of senior MC officials on Monday.

All councillors are upset over Safai Karamcharis resorting to spilling waste on city roads and causing a huge inconvenience to the general public, that too at a time when religious festivals like Eid and Navratris are being celebrated. Municipal Corporation officials are wary since Ram Navami is around, Safai Karamcharis have to be convinced to resume work at the earliest.

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Balbir Singh Bittu, Senior Deputy Mayor, said he was in touch with Mayor Vaneet Dhir regarding the issue. He said appropriate action would be taken to resolve it at the earliest.

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