Garhdiwala’s Sewa Dal: A beacon of hope

In the wake of the recent floods that devastated parts of Punjab, one organisation stood out for its extraordinary efforts to rescue and support those in need: Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal, Garhdiwala. The Dal, with its selfless volunteers and dedication, has become a symbol of true social service, offering help to thousands of people across the state.

The organisation’s work has been a lifeline for flood victims in districts such as Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur. Using a fleet of motorboats, the Dal’s volunteers rescued people trapped by the rising waters, ensuring their safety and providing them with immediate relief. The flood rescue operations are only a small part of their vast range of services, which include offering shelter to the destitute and mentally ill, providing medical aid and helping accident victims.

Manjot Singh, the Dal’s president, recalls the humble beginnings of this noble initiative. “The idea of helping the needy started back in 2014 when a group of young people from Garhdiwala decided to make a positive impact on society. Initially, we began by distributing ration to eight families,” he shared. Over time, the organisation grew and by 2015, Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal was officially registered. In just three months, the number of families seeking help rose to 50, prompting the Dal to open an office in Garhdiwala.

At present, the Dal provides monthly rations to over 2,000 people across 95 villages in the region. The organisation has been instrumental in providing shelter and care for the abandoned and mentally ill, with a dedicated shelter home housing around 120 people. “We have been able to expand our work with the help of generous individuals, such as Purshottam Singh from Bahga village, who donated more than 2 kanals of land for the shelter home,” said Manjot Singh.

The Dal has also established a free mortuary, four charitable ambulances and even a fire tender to deal with emergencies with a dedicated team of trained volunteers. These facilities have saved countless lives and brought hope to many in their darkest hours.

In 2019, the organisation extended its support to flood victims by using motorboats for rescue operations. Currently, the Dal owns nine boats and has been instrumental in evacuating people from hundreds of villages during the recent floods in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

“We never thought it would grow this big, but our goal has always been simple — to help those who need it most,” Manjot Singh added, reflecting on the Dal’s journey from a small group of volunteers to a powerhouse of humanitarian aid.

The work of Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal is a perfect example of community service at its finest. With the support of a dedicated team of volunteers, including Maninder Singh (Secretary), Purshottam Singh (Cashier), and others, including Jaspal Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manpreet Singh and Dilbagh Singh, the organisation continues to be a beacon of hope for those facing dire circumstances.

In these difficult times, organisations like Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal remind us of the power of selfless service and the difference one group of individuals can make in the lives of many.