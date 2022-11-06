Garhshankar: 82-yr-old man living alone robbed, strangled at home

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, November 5

An 82-year-old man, Dharam Chand, was tied up in the bathroom and killed at night in Ghago Rodawali village of Garhshankar. The locks of the cabinets and almirahs in the house were broken and the unidentified killers took away money from the purse of elderly Dharam Chand. What else had been stolen will be known only after the arrival of the sons of the deceased who are staying abroad.

On the statement of the deceased’s son-in-law Harbhajan Lal, the police have started investigation by registering a case against the unidentified killers.

Dharam Chand lived alone in his house at Ghago Rodawali village. All three of his sons lived abroad. He was provided food by the family of Kamaljit son of Gurnam Singh, who lived in the neighborhood. Last night at about quarter past eight, Gurnam Singh went to give food to him, but Dharam Chand was not there, then Gurnam Singh called his son-in-law Harbhajan Lal, a resident of Sadhowal. In half an hour, he reached there with his family and checked all the rooms but Dharam Chand was not found there. They found that a room of Dharam Chand’s son living in America was locked, the people present there uprooted a window and went inside. In the bathroom adjoining the room, Dharam Chand was lying dead. His hands were tied to the toilet seat and a cloth was stuffed in his mouth. There were red marks on the face. The Garhshankar police was informed and they took the body for postmortem.

SHO Karnail Singh said the case was being investigated and the accused would be caught soon. A case was registered against unidentified killers under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.