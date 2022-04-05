In brief

Garhshankar: Bid to break PNB ATM, 2 arrested

Photo for representation only.

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: Three persons tried to break into a Punjab National Bank ATM on Monday. Two of them were apprehended by Mahilpur police while the third managed to escape. The police have registered a case against three people in this regard. Palwinder Singh, a home guard jawan, had received an information that three youths were trying to break a PNB ATM on Phagwara Road with iron rod. He caught hold of two accused with the help of police personnel while the third managed to flee. The accused have been identified as Dalbir Singh and Bunty Brar, both residents of Neela Saila and Happy, a Dansiwal village resident. A case has been registered against the accused by Mahilpur Police. OC

Wife booked for abetting suicide

Phagwara: A resident of Khajurala village reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar. An ongoing tussle between the deceased and his wife was the reason behind the extreme step, the police said. His wife, Komal, was residing at her parental house in Dhilwan village for the past several months. On a complaint lodged by Satya Devi, the mother of the deceased, the police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against Komal. No arrest has been made so far. OC

3 dowry cases registered

Phagwara: The police have registered three cases of dowry harassment in the Phagwara subdivision on Sunday. In the first case, the police have registered a case under Sections 498A and 406 of the IPC on a complaint by Anjali, a resident of Adarsh Nagar. She alleged that her husband Gaurav and mother-in-law Nirmala, a resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, used to torture her for dowry. No arrest has been made so far. In the second case, the police have booked a Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Ucha-Ladhwana village, for harassing his wife Neeshu for dowry. In the third case, Sadhu Ram, a resident of Sunrra Rajputana, lodged a complaint against Roop Lal and his mother Rano under Sections 498A and 406 of the IPC for harassing her daughter for dowry. The accused mother-son duo is still at large. OC

Eight booked for opening fire

Jalandhar: The city police have booked eight persons and arrested one for firing in the air at odd hours on late Sunday night. As per information, a group of eight or 10 youths who were returning from a fair near Sodal road fired gunshots in the air around 1am, which created panic among the nearby residents. The police said CCTV footage of the incident has been procured through which two of them have been identified. They are Amarjit Singh and Ritik, both residents of Ashok Vihar, Sodal Road. “Ritik has been arrested and the search is on to arrest Amarjit and other eight youths involved in the incident. A case under Sections 336, 148, 149 of the IPC and 25(9) of the Arms Act has been registered,” the police said. TNS

Man held for stealing cash

Nakodar: The police have arrested a person for stealing cash from a village temple. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Sandip Kumar a resident of Uggi village. Charanjit Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused stole Rs 7,000 from the coin box in Baba Balak Nath Temple on March 29. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Youth held for abetting suicide

Nakodar: Mehat Pur police have arrested a young man and booked another on the charge of abetment to suicide. The investigating officer said the accused Ravindar Kumar alias Gandhi and Rohit alias Dabang, belong to Bath Kalan village. The complainant, Balwinder Kumar, a resident of the same village, told the police that the accused used to stalk and harass his daughter, who killed herself after consuming some poisonous substance. The IO said a case under Sections 306 and 341 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Woman duped of Rs12 lakh

Shahkot: The police have booked a travel agent couple for allegedly duping a woman of Rs12 lakh on the pretext of sending her son-in-law to Canada. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jasbindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Harinder Pal Singh Maan, a resident of Sangowal village, and his wife Rupinder Kaur. The DSP said Kamlesh Rani, a resident of Kartar Nagar, Shahkot, complained to Jalandhar (rural) SSP that the accused promised to send her son-in-law to Canada. She paid Rs 12 lakh to the accused but neither his son-in-law was sent abroad nor the money was returned. The DSP said a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Travel Profession Regulation Act has been registered. OC

Husband booked for dowry

Nakodar: The police have booked Sanan Kumar, a resident of Laxman Nagar, Miller Ganj, in a dowry harassment case. The complainant, Annu, a resident of Mohalla Raunta, Nakodar, had filed a complaint to the SSP, Jalandhar (rural), that her husband had been harassing her and demanding dowry. A case under Sections 406, 498-A of the IPC has been registered against the accused after an inquiry. oc

Man held with intoxicants

Shahkot: The police have arrested a person on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. The investigating officer said a total of 435 intoxicanting tablets were seized from the possession of the accused identified as Darbara Singh, a resident of Manak Pur village. A case under Section 22-B/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. oc

One killed as car overturns

Phagwara: One person was killed and four were injured after their car overturned when one of its tyres burst on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Balwant Singh. The other four injured were Gurdev Singh, Satnam Singh, Vikramjit and Manjinder Singh. They have been admitted to a local Civil Hospital.

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Navjot Singh Sidhu aims to stop exodus of Congress councillors into AAP

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Flyers happy as Doha-Amritsar direct flight resumes

Gurdaspur land dispute leaves four dead, including spouse of sarpanch

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Chandigarh: Private schools reopen in full offline mode

Chandigarh private schools reopen in full offline mode

Hiccups in school bus service in Chandigarh on first day, parents harried

Chandigarh Administration warns private schools against unfair practice of asking parents to buy books at select stores

Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

Chandigarh Administration makes mask optional

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

FIR over Twitter posts by journalist, news portal on Hindu Mahapanchyat

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Release Sikh prisoners jailed beyond their prison term: Harsimrat

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Dalit youth dies in police custody in Jalandhar

JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Jalandhar: 2 held with 25-kg poppy husk, 250-gm opium

No post-mortem till killers of Cong leader are held: Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 4 held with 2.6-kg opium

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

7,155 students vaccinated in 35 camps at govt schools

Central team reaches Ludhiana for Swachh Survekshan-2022

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Patiala gets first woman DC

Patiala: Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Illegal advertisements back on roadsides in Patiala

Patiala MC aims to better rankings in Swachh Survekshan-2022