Garhshankar employees, pensioners protest over pending demands

Employees and pensioners held a protest rally at Gandhi Park in Garhshankar on Wednesday and later took out a march through the town, raising slogans against the Punjab Government. The protest was organised on the second day of the collective leave agitation called by the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Front and the Joint Employees Platform Punjab-based coordination committee.

The protest was led by Makhan Singh Wahidpuri, Mukesh Kumar, Sham Sundar Kapoor, Amrik Singh, Balbir Khanpuri and Jaswinder Kumar. Addressing the gathering, speakers, including Jeet Singh Bagwain, Sandeep Singh, Naresh Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Balwant Ram, Parminder Pakhhowal, Major Singh, Gurnam Hajipur and Bikkar Singh, said the Chief Minister had assured the coordination committee that meetings would be held in the first week of every month to discuss employees’ and pensioners’ demands. However, the assurance had not been implemented, they alleged.

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They said employees and pensioners had been expressing resentment over the government’s alleged indifference. A massive rally was held in Sangrur on October 10, followed by protests across the state on October 21 and 22 as part of the ongoing agitation. The protesters demanded restoration of the old pension scheme, release of pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments along with arrears and implementation of a 2.59 multiplication factor for pension revision.

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They also sought minimum wages for honorarium-based employees, restoration of discontinued allowances, withdrawal of orders dated July 17, 2020 and January 15, 2015, which they described as anti-employee and an end to privatisation of government departments.

The speakers further demanded regular recruitment against vacant posts, creation of new posts wherever required and measures to control inflation. They warned that employees and pensioners would intensify their agitation if the government failed to address their demands.