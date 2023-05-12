Garhshankar lawyers on strike

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 11

In opposition to the Chief Minister’s announcement to divide the Garhshankar sub-division and merge the villages of Garhshankar with Nawanshahr district, the Bar Association, Garhshankar, under the leadership of its president Pankaj Kirpal announced kept the court work suspended for the second day on Thursday.

Kirpal said instead of connecting the villages of Garhshankar sub-division with another district, it should be made a district. He said Garhshankar is one of the oldest sub-divisions of Punjab. When Nawanshahr was a police chowki, even then Garhshankar was a sub-division. He said there had been a discrimination with Garhshankar subdivision since the beginning. He said earlier Balachaur was separated from Garhshankar subdivision and merged with Nawanshahr. When Garhshankar had the right to become a district, Nawanshahr was made one.

He said by connecting the villages of Garhshankar sub-division with Nawanshahr, people of the backward area would be inconvenienced. He said apart from this, people will have to face botheration to change their documents too. He said any conspiracy to break Garhshankar would not be allowed to succeed. He said the Chief Minister, Deputy Speaker, Revenue Minister and Deputy Commissioner would also be met in this regard. The Bar Association also submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Government through SDM, Garhshankar. On this occasion Chaudhry Bhagu Ram, chairman; Deepankar Lumb vice-president, Rupesh Khanna, secretary; Sanjeev Dod, Ramnath Roy, Pawan Roy, Gurdeep Saini, Harvinder Pal, Sanjeev Kalia, Harpreet Singh, Shashi Kumar, Sukh Nagpal, Rajesh Kumar, Monty Kumar, Raman Kumar, Satpal Chaudhary, Sanjeev Banga, Naresh Bhatti, Madhu Rana and Sarita Kanwar were present.