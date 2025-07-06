Garhshankar Nagar Council gets two new vice-presidents

A special meeting was held on Friday at the office of Nagar Council Garhshankar under the chairmanship of Oshi Mandal (IAS), Sub Divisional Magistrate-cum-Convener of Nagar Council Garhshankar, for the election of Senior Vice-President and Junior Vice-President of the Nagar Council.

In the meeting, Councilor Jaswinder Kaur Mann of Ward No. 11 was unanimously elected Senior Vice-President, while Councilor Kirpal Ram Pala of Ward No 7 was unanimously elected Junior Vice-President.

Deputy Speaker Jai Krishna Singh Rouri attended the election as an ex-officio member. Harjeet Singh, Executive Officer, along with other employees of the Nagar Council, were also present during the election.

Garhshankar MLA Jai Krishna Singh Rouri congratulated the newly elected Senior Vice-President Jaswinder Kaur Mann and Junior Vice-President Kirpal Ram Pala. Both Jaswinder Kaur Mann and Kirpal Ram Pala assured that they will prioritize resolving every issue faced by the city residents.