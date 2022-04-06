Garhshankar: 'Restore old pension plan'

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, April 5

A delegation of the Old Pension Struggle Front, Punjab, handed over the demand letter to Garhshankar MLA Jai Kishan Rouri regarding the restoration of the old pension. The memorandum was handed over to ministers and MLAs across the state. Front leaders Satpal Minhas, Sukhdev Dansiwal and Karnail Mahilpur said the AAP had agreed to their demand when they were in the Opposition in the previous government. Now, the demand should be fulfilled immediately. MLA Rouri assured action over their demand. —