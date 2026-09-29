Garhshankar School of Eminence steps up fight against drug abuse

For schools, the challenge of keeping adolescents away from drugs goes beyond organising an annual awareness lecture. It requires early identification of behavioural changes, open communication with students and parents, and easy access to professional counselling and treatment.

This was the underlying message at an anti-drug seminar held recently at the School of Eminence, Garhshankar, under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The seminar was organised by the Punjab State Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society. Chaman Singh, project director of the Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre, Nawanshahr, told students that experimenting with drugs at a young age could have serious consequences for their education and future.

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He urged students not to succumb to peer pressure and exhorted them to seek help when facing personal or family problems. Importantly, he stressed that students struggling with addiction should not be isolated or stigmatised. Instead, he said, families should help them access treatment at a de-addiction centre. Centre employee Pravesh Kumar said an addict could voluntarily seek free treatment at the rehabilitation centre for one month. Principal Shivani Agnihotri said the school would continue organising such programmes to raise awareness among students.

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At the event, students took a pledge to stay away from drugs.