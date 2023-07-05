Garhshankar: Woman nabbed with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The police have arrested a woman with 13 intoxicant injections. Harprem Singh, SHO of the Garhshankar police station, said Inspector Kuldeep Singh arrested a woman with intoxicating injections. He said Inspector Kuldeep Singh was carrying out a checking near Fatehpur Kalan village. He saw a woman coming from Fatehpur village. During search, they recovered 13 intoxicant injections from her possession. The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, alias Babo, a resident of Denowal Khurd. Sub Harprem said the woman was arrested and a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against her. OC

Man consumes poison, dies

Tanda: A migrant labourer died after consuming poison at Bassi Jalal village. The deceased has been identified as Bali Ram, a resident of Vereya Khera, Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. He was presently residing at Bassi Jalal village. On the basis of statements of Bali Ram’s brother Bandhu, the police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Bandhu told the police that his brother came to Punjab around six months ago and was working as a farm labourer. His wife, along with their child, went to Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. On July 2, he received a call from a relative that Bali Ram was drunk and had swallowed poison. He was taken to Guru Nanak Medical College, Amritsar, where he died.