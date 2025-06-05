DT
Home / Jalandhar / Garhshankar youth’s body parts found

Garhshankar youth’s body parts found

Tribune News Service
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Missing for the past nine days, parts of the body of a 20-year-old youth of Nainwan village of Garhshankar have been found from near Sutlej waterworks at Ropar.

The victim Bhupinder Singh’s father Jagjeevan Ram had reported that his son had left home on his bike on May 25 without informing as to where he was going. “Since he did not return home, we kept calling him on his phone. But it was switched off. The next day, his bike was recovered from Bandlehri village of Nangal town. We kept looking for him but to no avail,” he said.

The victim’s father has reported that on June 1, he got a message that a body had been recovered from near Sutlej waterworks and was kept in a mortuary. He said that he along with Sarpanch of the village had gone to identify it. To his horror, only the head and one arm of his son had been recovered which indicated his gruesome death. The family has since then been looking for the remaining parts of the body but to no avail.

Jagjeevan Ram has given a statement that a girl was after his son and was forcing him to marry her. The girl’s mother too was in favour of their marriage but his son was averse. “Not being able to bear the pressure, he chose to die by suicide and jumped into the river,” he said.

On the basis of the statements of the deceased’s father, a girl and her mother have been booked under Sections 108 and 3 (5) of the BNS. SHO, Garhshankar, Santokh Ram said, “Since only parts of the body have been recovered, the postmortem could be conducted only at Government Medical College in Amritsar.” The family will conduct the last rites after the post-mortem. —

