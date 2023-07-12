Garima cracks CA examination

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 11

Garima Sharma who comes from a family of bankers has finally seen her dream of becoming a chartered accountant (CA) turn into reality. Her father Madhukar Sharma is a bank manager and mother Sangeeta a teacher. Her grandfather, uncle and aunt are all bankers. Garima did her matriculation from St Joseph’s Convent School. She got a gold medal in her Plus Two from Mount Carmel School. She did her B.Com first year from Government College, Hoshiarpur, and simultaneously joined CA.

