Garima cracks CA examination

Hoshiarpur, July 11
Garima Sharma who comes from a family of bankers has finally seen her dream of becoming a chartered accountant (CA) turn into reality. Her father Madhukar Sharma is a bank manager and mother Sangeeta a teacher. Her grandfather, uncle and aunt are all bankers. Garima did her matriculation from St Joseph’s Convent School. She got a gold medal in her Plus Two from Mount Carmel School. She did her B.Com first year from Government College, Hoshiarpur, and simultaneously joined CA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology
10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur
Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials