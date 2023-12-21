Gas agencies charging money in name of Central scheme: BJP

Jalandhar, December 20
Some gas agencies in Jalandhar are giving free gas cylinders, stoves and regulators to women in need under the Ujjwala Yojana.
But BJP leaders today alleged that personal regulators of certain gas agencies were being illegally sold to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme for Rs 1,350. This was stated by BJP Jalandhar general secretary Ashok Sareen Hickey, district spokesperson Sunny Sharma, district office secretary GK Soni and office management committee member Anuj Sharda, in a statement issued to the media.
They said that they were informed about this by BJP workers from different areas, after which an appeal was made to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, by filing a written complaint regarding the whole matter.
They said it was sought that immediate instructions be issued to all gas agencies including IOCL, BPCL and HP that no money should be taken from the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana under the guise of quality for the issuance of gas stoves, regulators etc.
They said by charging undue fees from the people, some gas agencies were pulling off this illegal loot to defame the BJP government at the Centre to benefit the Opposition parties.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341