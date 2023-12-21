Gas agencies charging money in name of Central scheme: BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 20

Some gas agencies in Jalandhar are giving free gas cylinders, stoves and regulators to women in need under the Ujjwala Yojana.

But BJP leaders today alleged that personal regulators of certain gas agencies were being illegally sold to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme for Rs 1,350. This was stated by BJP Jalandhar general secretary Ashok Sareen Hickey, district spokesperson Sunny Sharma, district office secretary GK Soni and office management committee member Anuj Sharda, in a statement issued to the media.

They said that they were informed about this by BJP workers from different areas, after which an appeal was made to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, by filing a written complaint regarding the whole matter.

They said it was sought that immediate instructions be issued to all gas agencies including IOCL, BPCL and HP that no money should be taken from the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana under the guise of quality for the issuance of gas stoves, regulators etc.

They said by charging undue fees from the people, some gas agencies were pulling off this illegal loot to defame the BJP government at the Centre to benefit the Opposition parties.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#BJP