Gas agency worker kidnapped, attacked; dies in hospital

Panic gripped the Aujla road area of Kapurthala when a young man, sitting outside a gas agency, was allegedly abducted by unidentified car-borne assailants, brutally assaulted and later dumped near Dyalpur village, leading to his death during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Waryah Dona village.

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Deepak, who worked with a contractor engaged in gas cylinder supply, was present outside a gas agency godown on Aujla road around 9:30 am when a group of miscreants arrived in a car and kidnapped him. Sources revealed that the accused were armed with a pistol, which created panic among bystanders and prevented any immediate intervention.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Amandeep Nahar stated that the accused took the youth with them, subjected him to severe physical assault and later abandoned him in a critically injured condition near Dyalpur village.

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Passersby rushed Deepak to a hospital in Kartarpur where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Upon receiving information, the city police reached the scene and initiated an investigation. CCTV cameras installed around the gas agency are being scanned to identify the accused and trace their movements. The police have taken the body into custody.

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A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits at the earliest, SHO Nahar confirmed, adding that the investigation is ongoing.