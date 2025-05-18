Gas cylinder explosion at house in Dhilwan

A powerful gas cylinder explosion in the early hours of Friday created panic in Dhilwan town of Kapurthala district. The incident occurred around 1:30 am at the residence of Amarjeet Singh in Patti Ramu village.

According to his wife Surinder Kaur, the blast was so intense that it damaged the roof of their house. The bed caught fire, and household items including a stove and supplies were severely damaged.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Local authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.