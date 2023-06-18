Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 17

A gas leak from an ice and cold store in Dashmesh Nagar on Ladowali Road created a state of panic late on Friday night. The incident caused distress and suffocation among local residents, both inside their homes and pedestrians on the streets.

Store’s licence expired; fir lodged During the investigation, it was discovered that the licence of the ice and cold store in Dashmesh Nagar on Ladowali Road had expired

Navi Baradari police registered an FIR against the owner for negligence and causing inconvenience to residents

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, but men, women, and children faced significant difficulties as a result of the gas leak. Eye witnesses reported respiratory problems and a burning sensation in their eyes, while some individuals experienced severe health complications due to exposure.

According to residents, this was not the first occurrence of a gas leak from the store. They claimed that similar incidents had taken place in the past, with the effects being particularly noticeable during night-time.

“Despite numerous complaints made to the administration and the police, no effective measures were taken to address the recurring issue”, claimed local residents.

Meanwhile, SHO Navi Baradari, Ravinder Singh, informed that upon receiving information about the incident, the police team promptly arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the situation was already under control, as the store workers managed to contain the gas leak within a few minutes.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the store’s licence had expired. Consequently, an FIR

has been registered against the store owner under relevant sections of the IPC for negligence and causing inconvenience to residents.