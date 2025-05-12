DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Gas leakage triggers exlosion at Sheikhupur, man injured

Gas leakage triggers exlosion at Sheikhupur, man injured

A powerful blast, suspected to have been caused by gas leakage, rocked a house in the Sheikhupur area of Kapurthala early Monday morning, leaving one man injured and causing structural damage. The incident occurred around 5 am when Sukhbir Singh,...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:42 PM May 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhbir Singh who sustained burns in his hands and legs, in Civil Hospital, Kapurthala.
Advertisement

A powerful blast, suspected to have been caused by gas leakage, rocked a house in the Sheikhupur area of Kapurthala early Monday morning, leaving one man injured and causing structural damage.

The incident occurred around 5 am when Sukhbir Singh, a resident living near Kharbuja Mandi, stepped out of his bathroom and attempted to switch on the courtyard light. A sudden explosion followed, reportedly due to accumulated gas, resulting in the damage to the house’s fiber sheet roofing, cracked ceilings and shattered windowpanes.

Sukhbir sustained burns in his hands and legs and was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital by family members. Dr Jashan, who is overseeing his treatment, confirmed that Sukhbir is now out of danger.

Advertisement

DSP Deepkaran Singh arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. “Preliminary findings suggest the explosion was caused by the gas leak,” the officer stated. Residents in the vicinity reportedly heard a loud explosion and witnessed a bright flash at the time of the incident.

The plice continue to investigate the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the blast.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper