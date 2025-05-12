Gas leakage triggers exlosion at Sheikhupur, man injured

A powerful blast, suspected to have been caused by gas leakage, rocked a house in the Sheikhupur area of Kapurthala early Monday morning, leaving one man injured and causing structural damage.

The incident occurred around 5 am when Sukhbir Singh, a resident living near Kharbuja Mandi, stepped out of his bathroom and attempted to switch on the courtyard light. A sudden explosion followed, reportedly due to accumulated gas, resulting in the damage to the house’s fiber sheet roofing, cracked ceilings and shattered windowpanes.

Sukhbir sustained burns in his hands and legs and was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital by family members. Dr Jashan, who is overseeing his treatment, confirmed that Sukhbir is now out of danger.

Advertisement

DSP Deepkaran Singh arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. “Preliminary findings suggest the explosion was caused by the gas leak,” the officer stated. Residents in the vicinity reportedly heard a loud explosion and witnessed a bright flash at the time of the incident.

The plice continue to investigate the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the blast.