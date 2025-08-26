Gas Tanker Blast: Admn promises relief to orphaned child

Among the four persons who lost their lives on Sunday in the Mandialan gas tanker blast, one was a woman whose husband had tragically died on the night of the accident. With both parents now gone, their young child has been left orphaned.

According to information, migrant Dharmendra Verma (28) and his wife Aradhana Verma (26), who were victims of the accident, were badly burnt. After being brought to the Civil Hospital, Dharmendra was referred to the GMCH-Amritsar and on the way, he died near Kartarpur, after which his relatives who were taking him to Amritsar, took his body to his native place in UP.

His wife Aradhana was also admitted to a local private hospital in a badly burnt condition, who died today. According to information, both had a small child whom they had left in their native place and come here to work about 15-20 days ago. Now after the death of both, their little child has been left orphan. The address of both of them in the hospital was 241, Malviya Nagar, Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh). District Magistrate Aashika Jain said every possible help will be provided to the orphaned child under government schemes.