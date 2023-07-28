 Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister : The Tribune India

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Accuse MC Commissioner of misusing powers

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

An iron gate installed on a busy thoroughfare at Park Lane in Model Town. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 27

In a scathing letter directed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh, Tejasvi Minhas, residents of Model town have accused the MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish of misusing his official powers and disregarding the interests of the entire city.

Kaplish clarifies

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish justified the move, stressing it aimed to address the security concerns raised by a section of residents. He, however, said if anyone is dissatisfied, he has the option to challenge the decision.

The primary contention in the letter revolves around the MC Commissioner granting permission to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Park Lane, Model Town to install two iron gates on a public thoroughfare.

Tejasvi Minhas, a resident of Model town, pointed out several legal and statutory violations associated with the decision. “Firstly, the permission granted by the MC Commissioner is in direct contravention of Article 246 and 246(A) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. These articles strictly prohibit the erection of any structure, whether permanent or temporary, on public streets without the Commissioner’s permission”, he said. He further added that the approval runs against the Article 115 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which empowers the state government or authorised authorities to restrict vehicle use in the interest of public safety or convenience. The installation of these iron gates impedes traffic flow and poses a significant hazard to emergency vehicles, potentially leading to severe consequences in critical situations.

Minhas also highlighted the violation of Section 431 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which penalises those causing mischief or obstruction on public roads, bridges, rivers, or channels. “The installation of the gates in question not only obstructs the free movement of traffic but also poses a grave threat to public safety”, he said.

Residents contend that MC’s actions are not only illegal but unethical, as they undermine the rights of the taxpayers who funded the construction of the road. Furthermore, the closure of the thoroughfare diverts traffic to other streets, leading to congestion and inconvenience for residents in the area. They demanded immediate demolition of the illegal gates and urged the MC to take strict action against other similar unauthorized installations throughout the city.

In response to the allegations surrounding the permission granted for the installation of iron gates, the MC Commissioner said the permission was primarily motivated by concerns related to resident safety.

Addressing issues such as reckless driving in residential areas, thefts, and incidents of eve-teasing, Kaplish justified the approval, emphasizing that it aimed to address these security concerns raised by a section of residents. He asserted that the gates were intended to enhance safety and protect the well-being of residents in the locality.

Furthermore, he said if any residents were dissatisfied with his orders, they had the option to challenge the decision and seek a stay on its implementation. He maintained that transparency and accountability were paramount in the process, and he was open to addressing any legitimate concerns.

In a bid to further enhance security measures, Kaplish revealed that the Municipal Corporation was actively working on formulating a policy regarding the installation of gates in residential areas. The proposed policy would allow Residential Welfare Societies to install gates for security purposes. However, such installations would be subject to strict adherence to rules prescribed by the Municipal Corporation.

