DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Gatherings barred near exam centres in Kapurthala

Gatherings barred near exam centres in Kapurthala

Restrictions will remain in force from February 17 to April 4

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 10:29 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock.
Advertisement

The district administration has prohibited public gatherings within 100 metres of examination centres in Kapurthala during the coming annual examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Advertisement

District Magistrate Amit Kumar Panchal said the restrictions will remain in force from February 17 to April 4, covering the Class VIII, X and XII examinations, including open school, scheduled for the February-March session. Examinations will be held daily from 11.30 am to 2.15 pm at designated centres across the district.

Advertisement

Only candidates and officials on examination duty will be permitted within the restricted zone. All other public assembly in the area has been banned during the notified period.

Advertisement

The administration said the measure aims to maintain law and order, prevent interference and ensure a fair and disturbance-free environment for students.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts