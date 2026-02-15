Gatherings barred near exam centres in Kapurthala

The district administration has prohibited public gatherings within 100 metres of examination centres in Kapurthala during the coming annual examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Advertisement

District Magistrate Amit Kumar Panchal said the restrictions will remain in force from February 17 to April 4, covering the Class VIII, X and XII examinations, including open school, scheduled for the February-March session. Examinations will be held daily from 11.30 am to 2.15 pm at designated centres across the district.

Advertisement

Only candidates and officials on examination duty will be permitted within the restricted zone. All other public assembly in the area has been banned during the notified period.

Advertisement

The administration said the measure aims to maintain law and order, prevent interference and ensure a fair and disturbance-free environment for students.