Generic medicine store opens opposite Civil Hospital in Phagwara

The store is offering a wide range of high-quality generic medicines at discounts ranging from 40 to 70 per cent, making affordable healthcare more accessible to local residents.

The store owner, Isha Dhiman, stated that the initiative was inspired by the government-run Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, which aims to provide cost-effective medicines to the public through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. While operating independently from the official Jan Aushadhi network, the new outlet seeks to serve the same purpose by delivering quality generic medicines at substantially reduced prices.

Dhiman highlighted that the store’s location directly opposite the Civil Hospital will prove highly convenient to patients and their families. With the availability of affordable generic alternatives nearby, patients will no longer need to travel long distances or bear the burden of purchasing expensive branded medicines. The store stocks medicines for common ailments as well as long-term treatments, ensuring a comprehensive supply for varied medical needs.

Although primarily functioning as a wholesale outlet, the store also caters to retail customers, making generic medicines readily available to individual buyers. Dhiman appealed to residents to opt for cost-effective generic alternatives and take advantage of the substantial savings being offered.

As part of a community welfare initiative, she further announced that free commonly used eye drops will be distributed every Thursday from 11am. to 1 pm. The public has been encouraged to make full use of this facility and spread awareness among those in need.

The opening of the store marks a notable step toward affordable healthcare access in Phagwara, particularly benefiting patients visiting the Civil Hospital and nearby areas.