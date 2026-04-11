Germany-based NRI again keen to contest poll

After almost 10 years, Germany-based NRI Sukhwant Singh Padda has again expressed his desire to contest elections on Aam Aadmi Party ticket from either Kapurthala or Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly segment. He is more keen for the second option.

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Padda's interest became a point of discussion in the holy town of Sultanpur Lodhi as he recently put up hoardings about the four-year achievements of the AAP-led government. A hotelier in Germany, his business abroad is now being managed by his son while he has been spending more time back home.

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"I reside at Model Town in Kapurthala and own about 60 acres of land at Khiranwali village of Sultanpur Lodhi. So, I am comfortable contesting from any of the two seats. I was the candidate for AAP in 2017 from Kapurthala", said Padda, adding that he has given up his German citizenship in 2016.

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Padda had in 2017 come third to Congress' Rana Gurjeet Singh and SAD's Paramjit Pamma, securing 18,076 votes. He says that he could not recontest in the 2022 elections. "In 2019, I had met with an accident in Germany and remained under treatment for long. I could not return to India owing to Covid after that. I came back by the end of 2021 but by then all tickets had already been distributed", he said.

The NRI said he had remained the president of the Overseas Congress in 2007-08 but later shifted to AAP. "I feel that I have more chances from Sultanpur Lodhi this time even though the AAP higher-ups will take the final call", he said. Locals feel that Padda could be prodded by AAP since he is a money bag and if he remained consistent, he could give a fight to either of the two father-son Rana -- Rana Gurjeet Singh is the Congress MLA from Kapurthala while his son Rana Inder Partap Singh is the Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.

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So far, no other NRI has expressed his desire to contest from any other Doaba seat.