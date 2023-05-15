Get food samples tested on the spot for just Rs 50!

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 1

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa has said providing adulteration-free food items to the people of the state is the top priority of the Punjab Government.

For the purpose, a special campaign has been launched to stop adulteration in the entire state. He flagged off a food safety testing van from Hoshiarpur yesterday. The van has tested more than 30 samples so far and more samples would be taken in coming days.

The Cabinet Minister said in this van, run by the Health Department for the purpose of food testing, samples were taken and the test report was given on the spot . This van has been given to Hoshiarpur district for four days on a rotational basis and in the coming days this van would continue to come to the district for checking. He said a laboratory had been set up inside these vans, in which samples of juice, oil, milk products, spices, etc., were tested for just Rs 50 per sample and the report was handed over to the shopkeeper on the spot. He said the objective of the van was to spread awareness so that adulteration can be curbed.

Jimpa said adulteration would not be tolerated in the district at any cost. He said the need of the hour was to ensure the availability of clean and pure food items to the people.

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh said apart from shopkeepers, consumers could also get food items tested through this food safety van for only Rs 50 per item. The tests will be conducted by the state-of-the-art machines installed in the van on the spot, result of which would be given on the spot. Hoshiarpur Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Vikram Sharma Bobby, Satwant Singh Siyan, Varinder Vaid, Sumesh Soni besides other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

