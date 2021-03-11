Getting Moosewala's memories permanently etched

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 2

Jalandharites seem to have got emotionally much soaked in the tragic killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Having watched every glimpse of his last rites, videos of his murder and getting all updates regarding investigation into it, they now want to get his memories permanently etched on their bodies.

The tattoo artists across the city have said they have been getting a huge demand from youth wanting to get his name or portrait inked on their arms. While majority of them are going for his name in English or Punjabi, others are simply getting legend written on their forearms with his birth and death date.

Mintu Aggarwal, a tattoo artist on 120-feet road, said: “I have made 15-20 tattoos related to Moosewala since this Monday. Since I have myself been his fan and loved his songs, I am charging very nominally for anyone going for his tattoos. I am taking just the expenses incurred on the ink.”

Since Moosewala himself loved to flaunt his arm tattoos, the youth feel that this is the best way to immortalise him. Gurdev Singh, a youth from Adampur, said: “I do not know how many times I and my family have cried watching Moosewala’s photos, videos and old reels. ‘Legend 295’, which I have got made on my arm, will be a humble tribute to my hero”. He was known for his 295 song (about Section 295 of the IPC) which incidentally also turned out to be the date of his death 29/5.

Avtar Singh of Tarry 3 D Studio too said that there has been a daily demand for getting tattoo made on Moosewala. “Today, I did two tattoos and there were two more inquiries related to tattoos of his photos. I have given an offer that anyone going for name text tattoo related to Moosewala would have to shell out only Rs 500,” he said.