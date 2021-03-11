Getting threat calls for past 2 months: MLA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 17

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural on Wednesday said he had been getting threat calls for the past nearly two months.

The caller has been using photos of arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been threatening to eliminate me and my family, but I am not worried. We are safe. Sheetal Angural, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jalandhar West

Angural said the caller had been using the photos of arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. “He has been threatening to eliminate me and my family but I am not worried. We are all safe. The calls seem to be just a gimmick to scare me and my government which has been on a spree to nab the gangsters operating in Punjab,” said Angural in a video that he released earlier in the day today.

The AAP MLA said he was not taking these calls seriously. “These can be fake. For two months, no one has done any harm to us. I am not scared. This could even be the handiwork of my political rivals to scare me and keep my touring limited in the wake of the threats but I am not going to curtail my activities.”