Getting threat calls from gangster, claims Youth Congress leader

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

Jalandhar Youth Congress president Angad Dutta has submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police (CP) regarding threat calls he has been receiving from an overseas number since February 28.

Angad Dutta said he had received the threat calls on WhatsApp from an international number. He said the person, who claims himself to be a dreaded gangster of Punjab, had threatened to kill him.

“I received the first call on February 28. The person on the other side first asked me my name, not knowing who he was or it could be a call from someone seeking help, I disclosed my name. Thereafter, he told me my car number and other personal details and threatened me to get ready for dire consequences as they are following me,” he said.

He said he didn’t take the call seriously until he received the call again just two days ago. He said after discussing the matter with his party members and senior leaders, he got the complaint registered with the police on Saturday.

“The phone number mentioned in the complaint is under surveillance and efforts are on to identify the caller,” he said, adding that the police had asked him to stay alert and the CCTV footage close to his area were being checked. Besides, the police have also assured him of security in case anything suspicious is found in the footage.