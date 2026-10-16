Ghardeep wins silver medal in weightlifting tournament

Ghardeep, a Class V student of Police DAV Public School clinched silver medal by securing second position in the Under-45 kg weight category at the Asmita Khelo India state-level weightlifting tournament.

Congratulating the young achiever on her remarkable accomplishment, Principal Dr Rajveer Singh Kang lauded Ghardeep’s diligence, determination and indomitable fighting spirit. He encouraged her to continue striving for excellence and scaling new heights in the field of sports.

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Ghardeep had consistently demonstrated her sporting prowess through her achievements at various levels, he said. She has qualified for the DAV national level competitions and the state level tournaments under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. She also earned qualification for the North India Asmita Khelo India weightlifting tournament, marking another significant milestone in her sporting journey.

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Her success was a result of the excellent coaching imparted by Sarabjeet Kanda and the unwavering support, encouragement and wholehearted cooperation of her parents, the authorities said.