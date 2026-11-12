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Home / Jalandhar / Ghuman takes charge as ADC of Dasuya

Ghuman takes charge as ADC of Dasuya

Residents no longer need to visit Hoshiarpur for administrative work

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Dasuya, Updated At : 06:11 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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PCS officer Amandeep Ghuman
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Fulfilling the promise made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a public meeting at Dasuya, the government has appointed an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) at Dasuya. Amandeep Kaur Ghuman, a 2016-batch PCS officer, has assumed charge as the maiden ADC of Dasuya.

After assuming charge, Ghuman said residents of Dasuya, Mukerian, Talwara, Hajipur and Tanda would no longer need to travel to Hoshiarpur for routine administrative services.

She said the ADC office at Dasuya would facilitate people in matters relating to various certificates, pensions, procurement of crops, arrangements at grain markets and other public grievances.

She added that the office would become fully operational in the coming days, providing considerable relief and convenience to residents of the area.

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