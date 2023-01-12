Ghurka village celebrates ‘Dhiyan Di Lohri’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 11

Punjab Minister for Administrative Reforms, Sports and Youth Services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer attended the Lohri ceremony of 5,100 new-born girls at Ghurrka village today and urged the people to give girls equal opportunities to make them strong and successful.

Addressing the gathering, the minister lauded women for having touched new heights in various fields on the basis of their hard work. He said it was the duty of all to provide an environment in which they could realise their potential. The minister also reiterated the commitment of the state government towards the welfare of women in general and girls in particular.

Lauding the World Wide Scope Welfare Society, Ghurka, for the event, Meet Hayer said it would serve as an inspiration for others.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and Phillaur SDM Amanpal Singh were also present on the occasion.