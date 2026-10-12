Gilzian is PPCC working president

Senior Punjab Congress leader, former Cabinet Minister Sangat Singh Gilzian on Monday assumed charge as working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) in Chandigarh.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and Election Committee chairman Charanjit Singh Channi congratulated Gilzian on his appointment and expressed confidence that his political experience and organisational skills would strengthen the party. They also expressed hope that his contribution would help the Congress prepare effectively for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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After assuming charge, Gilzian said he would hold meetings with party leaders and workers at all levels to strengthen the organisation. He said his priorities included improving coordination among party workers, raising public welfare issues and ensuring that the concerns of Punjab's people were effectively represented.

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He assured the leadership that he would work with sincerity and dedication, take all party workers along and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Gilzian thanked Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Sachin Pilot, Pargat Singh, Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other Congress leaders for their support.