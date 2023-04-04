Girdawari being done in transparent manner: Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 3

Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa today visited different villages of Hoshiarpur to take stock of damage caused to crops due to rain and hailstorm. He said on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Girdawari was being done in a transparent manner by the Revenue Department for assessment of loss and proper compensation.

MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary at a field in Phagwara.

Taking stock of the crop damaged due to unseasonal rain in Chauhal, Thathlan, Bassi Ghulam Hussain, and Tharoli villages of Hoshiarpur today, the minister said the Punjab Government intended to compensate farmers for the losses due to rain and hailstorm as soon as possible and compensation be given. In this regard, all MLAs in the entire state, along with the officials were visiting their respective areas and taking stock of the situation. He said the Chief Minister had recently issued instructions to officials of the Revenue Department to get Girdawari done in the entire state to assess the damages caused to the crops due to the bad weather.

Jimpa said the Punjab Government was standing firmly by the farmers in this hour of difficulty. He said due to unseasonal rain, crops had been damaged in the entire district, including Hoshiarpur Assembly constituency. Appealing to farmers, he said they should give full cooperation to the government in getting the correct girdawari.

#bhagwant mann #Hoshiarpur