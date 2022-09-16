Girl dies during NCC trials near Hoshiarpur

Garhdiwala, September 15
A female student suddenly collapsed while running on the track during the NCC trials at Khalsa College in Garhdiwala today.
She was rushed to a private hospital where she was referred to the Dasuya Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. She was a third-semester bachelor of science student at Khalsa College, Garhdiwala.
