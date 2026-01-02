Girl dies of suffocation from gas geyser leak

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old girl lost her life by getting asphyxiated because of the gas geyser installed in her washroom on the New Year eve.

The daughter of Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kamboj, Munmun passed away just a day before her birthday. Munmun had gone to take bath at her place in the Mitha Bazaar locality. A fault occurred in the pipe of the geyser. She inhaled the leaked carbon monoxide gas and fell unconscious. Since she did not come out of the washroom for long and did not respond to the knocks at the door, the family broke open the door and found her lying inside.

Munmun was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The celebrations in the family due to New Year and her birthday turned into a tragedy. Last year in Laroyi village of Bhogpur too, two sisters had died of gas leak from geyser in a similar way.