DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Girl dies of suffocation from gas geyser leak

Girl dies of suffocation from gas geyser leak

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:55 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old girl lost her life by getting asphyxiated because of the gas geyser installed in her washroom on the New Year eve.

Advertisement

The daughter of Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kamboj, Munmun passed away just a day before her birthday. Munmun had gone to take bath at her place in the Mitha Bazaar locality. A fault occurred in the pipe of the geyser. She inhaled the leaked carbon monoxide gas and fell unconscious. Since she did not come out of the washroom for long and did not respond to the knocks at the door, the family broke open the door and found her lying inside.

Advertisement

Munmun was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The celebrations in the family due to New Year and her birthday turned into a tragedy. Last year in Laroyi village of Bhogpur too, two sisters had died of gas leak from geyser in a similar way.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts