Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 4

The police today arrested a Kapurthala girl whose video weighing and selling chitta (heroin) across a counter went viral a few days ago. The Kapurthala police said the family of the girl had a history of selling drugs.

The 19-year-old girl, hailing from Badshahpur village, was arrested from Professors Colony near Badshahpur by the CIA staff today. The police recovered 15 grams of heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money from her possession.

Her brother Gurjant Singh was arrested on September 1. Her mother Raj Kaur, alias Rani, was arrested by the Subhanpur police yesterday.

After seeing the police, the girl threw polythene bag on the road and tried to flee. However, she was nabbed with the help of woman police. During search, 15 grams of heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money were recovered from the polythene bag.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against the girl at the Kapurthala City police station on September 4. Meanwhile, a case under Sections 21, 21-B and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against Gurjant Singh at the Subhanpur police station. Raj Kaur has also been named in the FIR.

Bholath DSP Bharat Bhushan said: “Taking cognisance of the video, the police arrested the girl’s brother a few days ago. The girl and her mother were arrested by the CIA staff and the Subhanpur police, respectively.”

Subhanpur SHO Hardeep Singh said: “The girl’s family has been selling drugs since long. Several cases were also registered against them. Raj Kaur’s husband also had several FIRs against him for selling drugs. The girl studied till Class X only.”

In the video, which surfaced on September 1, the young girl could be seen weighing a small white pouch on an electric weighing scale and passing it across to someone. After the video went viral, the Kapurthala police traced her to be of Badshahpur village in Kapurthala.

The police had recovered 10 grams of heroin from Gurjant and 11 grams of heroin from her mother Raj Kaur.

About the video

In the video, which surfaced on September 1, the young girl could be seen weighing a small white pouch on an electric weighing scale and passing it across to someone. After the video went viral, the Kapurthala police traced her to be of Badshahpur village in Kapurthala.

#Kapurthala