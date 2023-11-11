Girl students of Hiala govt school visit employment bureau

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 10

The District Employment and Business Bureau under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Navjotpal Singh Randhawa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Verma are making special efforts for employment/self-employment/skill development and career planning for the youth of the district.

District Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that the girl students of Government Senior Secondary School, Hiala, visited the bureau today.

Punjab Good Governance Fellow Sanjana Saxena made the students aware about the future challenges and especially about girls’ health care.

