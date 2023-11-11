Girl students of Hiala govt school visit employment bureau

Nawanshahr, November 10
The District Employment and Business Bureau under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Navjotpal Singh Randhawa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Verma are making special efforts for employment/self-employment/skill development and career planning for the youth of the district.
District Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that the girl students of Government Senior Secondary School, Hiala, visited the bureau today.
Punjab Good Governance Fellow Sanjana Saxena made the students aware about the future challenges and especially about girls’ health care.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’