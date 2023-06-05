Girl who went missing from Amritsar hospital after child birth, returns

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 4

A 12-year-old migrant girl, who escaped from a hospital in Amritsar on Friday after giving birth to a male child in Phagwara on May 26 and was later admitted in Bibi Nanki Mother and Child Hospital, Amritsar, returned along with her father Bhagwat to Phagwara and was admitted to the Civil Hospital late on Saturday night. Her male infant is still under treatment in the ICU at Amritsar hospital. The condition of the girl was stable, said doctors treating her.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, Raj Paul Singh Sandhu confirmed the development. Interestingly, despite repeated attempts, police in Phagwara could not be contacted for their version.

It may be mentioned here that the girl and her father, Bhagwat, a Bihar resident and attendant of his daughter in Amritsar, had also run away from the hospital. Child specialist Dr Naresh Kundra said it was a case of pre-mature delivery. The child weighed only 900 gm and was serious. Both mother and child were shifted to Amritsar.

Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh had appointed Sadar SHO Usha Rani as investigating officer who met the minor in the hospital. The IO said the girl told the police that she was living with her father in Tibbi Mohalla, Phagwara, and was raped by an unknown youth.

On May 26, she felt severe pain in the stomach and was brought to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where she delivered the child. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the police had registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the unknown rapist.